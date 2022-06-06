State Police cancel Amber Alert after children located safely

Pa. State Police have canceled the Amber Alert after the two children were found safe.

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): Pa. State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after the children were located safely.

PREVIOUSLY: Pa. State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert after two children were forced into a vehicle in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.

State Police say that 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long were forced into a vehicle in the 2000 block of Holly St. in Harrisburg by 39-year-old Kenneth Smiley around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Police say that Smiley and the two children are believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Nissan Maxima with the Pa. registration "LMJ5478."

Authorities describe Smiley as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of the abduction.

Both Ezekial and Ammon Long are described as having black hair and brown eyes, but any other identifying information was not made available at the time of the police release.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the police by calling 911 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).