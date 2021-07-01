All aboard? Vacationers weigh in on when they plan to cruise again

Cruises making a comeback, but just how many people are going to go? Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has the story.

MOOSIC, Pa. — There is a lot of excitement but also concern from cruise enthusiasts Newswatch 16 spoke to.

“I don’t feel comfortable; maybe towards the end of the year, I do have one. I have another cruise for Alaska scheduled for next August of ‘22," said Carol Thomas.

The CDC gave the OK for cruises to sail from U.S. ports, the first since the pandemic shut down the cruise industry, in March of 2020.

The News Station spoke with folks who regularly cruised before the pandemic. All of them say they will do it again, but the majority want to wait to see how the first few cruises go.

Others are cruising from different ports outside the United States.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is offering fly one, get one free, so by flying, we’re getting the two of us for the price of one. We’re flying to Punta Cana. It is their plane. Their guidelines say you have to be vaccinated, and you have to wear a mask, so we feel safe," said Sandra and Joel Ostrowski, originally from Pittston.

Travelers say they are fully vaccinated and want other passengers and crew members to be as well before they board a ship.

“I got sick with COVID, and I was very sick, and I finally got my shots, so I’m so thrilled," said Barbara Silveri of West Wyoming.