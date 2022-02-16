'Malicious misuse': AG Shapiro warns of AirTag tracking threats

Officials across the nation are sounding the alarm as Apple AirTags have been found to help individuals stalk others and steal property.

Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic gubernutorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined a nationwide conversation on Apple AirTags on Wednesday, alerting Pennsylvanians of the dangers they can pose.

AirTags are keychain-sized tracking devices created by Apple as a way to help people find important personal items like car keys or wallets.

However, as Shapiro noted in a media release, the small devices have become a vessel for continuous "malicious misuse" as people use them to stalk others or steal cars.

The Attorney General's office noted victims of AirTag tracking have discovered the devices in their purses, coat pockets and cars, and others received notifications they were being tracked without finding an AirTag in their possession.

Plus, those automatic tracking notifications are only available for iPhone users, putting the millions of Android owners at a higher risk of being tracked long-term without their knowledge.

For those who own an iPhone 6s or newer and have the iOS 14.5 software or newer on that phone, they will receive a notification if an unknown AirTag is nearby. Then, individuals can locate and disable the device by using their phone's "Find My" app and removing its battery.

Meanwhile, Android users must download a free Apple-developed app called Tracker Detect, which can be downloaded from Google's Play Store. Once individuals accept the application's Terms and Conditions agreement, they scan for all nearby Bluetooth trackers.

However, Android users are at a disadvantage because they must manually scan for trackers as opposed to Apple users, whose devices automatically scan for unknown devices 24/7.

Shapiro noted the difference in AirTag identification capabilities in his release to Pennsylvanians on Feb. 16 and stressed the importance of widespread, baseline knowledge of their potential harm.

CONSUMER ALERT



Bad actors are using Apple AirTags to track an individual’s location without their consent. Protect yourself from the malicious misuse of AirTags. Know what to watch out for: https://t.co/nzm0Trxqew — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) February 16, 2022

“It’s vital all Pennsylvanians, especially women and survivors of sexual assault and abuse know about how these devices can be misused and turned into a threat,” said Shapiro. “In the wrong hands, these tracking devices could lead to disaster. Pennsylvanians should know what to watch out for and how to protect themselves.”

See below for the Attorney General's office full list of recommendations and safety precautions for Pennsylvanians and AirTags. Shapiro noted anyone who knows or believes they were tracked by an unknown device should report it to their local law enforcement.