Adult education booms in our area

Adult education is booming on campuses all over our area. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke with educators, students & school officials about why it's working.

SCRANTON, Pa. — They are back to class in a big way.

Adult education is booming on campuses all over northeast and central Pennsylvania as more and more adults are going back to school, some for brand-new careers, others to advance in their current jobs.

“We were pleasantly surprised that with the more short-term job training and people shifting maybe from jobs they saw as vulnerable, or some front-line service workers felt a calling to go into other careers we saw huge demand," said Terri Keefe, dean of employer engagement and tech education at Lehigh Carbon Community College.

School leaders around our region say they have seen a serious spike in adults going for their degrees or certifications during the past year, and those schools have made changes to better accommodate them.

“We wanted to be flexible in how they can join a course whether it’s hybrid or synchronous where they have that in-person support or to be completely off and log into when they need to for what’s happening in their lives," said Rosana Reyes, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at Luzerne County Community College.

Administrators say the pandemic has had a lot to do with the boom in adult education, and the adult students are doing well, although many are nervous at first.

“They realize, you know what? I can do this, and once they get here or get into one of our training programs, they really do excel. I think sometimes they surprise themselves," said Diane Parlanti of Lackawanna College's Training Institute.

Adult students who are back in class, either in person or virtually, say it has been an adjustment, but one they are glad they made.

“Going from working and then going back in school you’re not into I don’t want to say learning mode, but you’re thinking differently fun actually learning something new," said Lackawanna College Student Pam Richardson of Clarks Summit.

“I wanted to improve myself because you’re never to old to learn, so I wanted to improve myself," said fellow student Valerie Ezekiel of Wilkes-Barre.

School leaders say there are special programs to help adults ease back into academic life or pay for tuition.

“For example, the college has approved a program that our board of trustees approved back in 2009 when we were in that economic crisis. It allows those who are collecting unemployment to receive one semester of tuition-free studies at LCCC, and that program continues up until now," said Susan Spry of Luzerne County Community College's Academic Affairs.