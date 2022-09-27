Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania.

Police in Sunbury say they have their man.

Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.

Randy Easton from Sunbury is now locked up. Police say Easton is the one who shot and killed Joseph Rice, also from Sunbury, early Sunday morning.

Arrest papers say Easton and Rice had some sort of ongoing feud. Rice was waving a machete around near a bar on South Third Street Sunday morning.

Easton pulled out a gun and fired at least three times. Rice died. Easton took off, prompting a manhunt, where police called Easton "armed and dangerous."

It all came to an end just before midnight when police arrested Easton.

According to the police chief in Sunbury, Easton will be arraigned later on Monday and formally charged with homicide.