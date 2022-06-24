x
Abortion law in Pennsylvania

Here are the current regulations in the state regarding abortion.
Pennsylvania State Capitol, Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade makes it up to the states to decide any restrictions on abortion.

Here is the current abortion law in Pennsylvania:

  • Abortions are allowed up until 24 weeks of gestation and prohibited after that.
  • Abortions are allowed in the third trimester if the life of the mother is in danger.
  • Women seeking an abortion must have a 24-hour waiting period that includes counseling.
  • Any minor seeking abortion must have parental consent.

