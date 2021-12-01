Seventh-grader starts online shopping business

A seventh-grader from Wyoming County started his own side hustle online. In just a few short weeks of launching his online business, he's already making money.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Once he came up with the idea, it took 12-year old Max Sandone of Factoryville four months to create and launch his e-commerce website.

Abington Heights seventh-grader started the business just in time for the holidays.

It's called Teen House and is geared at teenage girls.

He sells third-party decor and trendy lifestyle products, just like amazon.

Sandone's father works in technology and business, and he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps.

It took Sandone four months to come up with the idea for the business and launch his website.

He has advice for young entrepreneurs looking to start their own business.

"Don't waste time, Just do it, because originally, I was scared. I was like I'm only 12, I can't make a website but then I did it and I've already gotten sales and I've made profit," said Max Sandone.

He hopes with the holidays approaching he can rack in more sales.

The seventh-grader says his passion started when he wanted to make his own video game.

So, he started learning to code and decided to launch the business.

"When I was younger, I just thought it was really cool that in this little box you could like play games and like buy things and do a lot. It was really cool to me," explained Max. "And in second grade me and my friends would play like games in the library and I just thought it was really cool and I was like, 'Hey, I wanna make something like this one day.'"

Sandone says the next step is advertising his business more.