AAA: COVID-19 halts annual Memorial Day travel forecast

It's a first in 20 years.

As Memorial Day 2020 comes to a close, we pause to take a look at how the holiday was changed by COVID-19.

Every year, AAA posts an annual forecast for expected travel over Memorial Day weekend.

This year? Not so much.



The group says for the first time in 20 years it could not estimate how many people would travel for the holiday.



On the Pennsylvania Turnpike, it wasn't quite what you'd expect for a Memorial Day with the highway almost bare of any drivers but with the pandemic, it's not exactly surprising.

So how many people DID go somewhere for the holiday weekend?

However, AAA does believe "With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend's travel volume is likely to set a record low."

“We went up to Boulder Creek for the day. We went hiking up there, it was very nice,” said Louise Vantuyl from Trucksville. “It was nice, we had a great time.”

Still, at a convenience store off of Exit 95, there were plenty people hopping of the turnpike to refuel their cars and stomachs on their way home from a Memorial Day getaway.



Lou and Miranda McDonald came up from Delaware County to spend the day at Ricketts Glen State Park.

“For Memorial Day, to celebrate, celebrate having off, we were off anyway,” said Lou. ‘But just went to a state park, enjoyed the beach with less crowds and it was a good time.”

“There was not a lot of people, we figured a lot of people go to the beach, it was nice,” said Miranda.

With COVID-19 keeping many attractions closed, it appears Pennsylvania's state parks, many of which are open, were a popular option.

“We went to Hickory Run State Park, yeah, waterfalling and hiking,” said Marybeth Gorman from Montgomery County.