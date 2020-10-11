From Carbondale to Delaware: A chance to witness history

Zach Rossetti wasn't going to miss an opportunity to watch President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech.

On election day, Zach Rossetti of Carbondale took a trip to Joe Biden's childhood home on North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

Getting close to the potential future president of the United States was certainly a thrill, but it wasn't enough.

"When CNN did call Michigan I think I was out the door with my bag packed before they were even done making the projection," Rossetti said.

Rossetti then hit the road to Delaware, where President-elect, Joe Biden's campaign was stationed in hopes that he'd be able to watch a victory speech.

Wednesday passed, then came Thursday, Friday, and still no result because mail-in ballots had yet to be counted in some of the swing states.

"It went from stressfully watching the results as the week went on, to more of a celebration when we saw the way the week was going to go," Rossetti added.

So, Rossetti hopped around hotels in the area, before the election was finally called on Saturday when Biden was tabbed as president-elect.

All of that waiting, worth it to witness a piece of American history.

"For me, it was a once in a lifetime experience that I think I'd never be able to have again. I've never taken a leap of faith like that before and some of the friends I made, made the same leap of faith coming from Massachusetts and other states as well. We all had that same mind frame of this is history, let's go be apart of it."

From seeing Biden at his childhood home on Election Day, to being present in Delaware for his victory speech a few days later.