A parade of plows in Dickson City

Working for more than 24 hours during this storm

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The early morning hours brought a parade of plows here in Dickson City.

Workers we spoke with call this storm exhausting.

"My early morning started at 2 o'clock yesterday morning and i haven't stopped and it's been a nightmare, been a nightmare, not only for me, not only for other companies but it's been a nightmare for the state as well as people trying to go to work," said Edward Roche of Reliable Snow Removal from Dunmore.

This much snow over this much time has made things difficult to deal with.

"The wind isn't helping us," said Roche.

In addition to clearing it all away and cleaning it up, the question for many now is what to do with all the snow.