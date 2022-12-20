A look back at the economy of 2022

Two of the scariest words of 2022--the economy. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer takes a look back at the economic trouble we faced over the past 12 months.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Inflation, inflation, inflation – we heard about it all year long.

Prices were going up and up, especially at the supermarket.

"Everything is getting higher all the time. It's not easy. Especially not for people with small kids and big families," said Jane Sukiennik of Waymart.

Take a look at the graph below tracking inflation rates in the U.S. For Much of the year, we were averaging a jump in prices of 9% over last year. That's the highest since the 1970s.

Customers say almost every item they pull off the shelves is costing them more.

Related Articles Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County

There was another constant reminder of higher prices on signs just about everywhere we went. The price of gas, hitting a record high above $5 a gallon in June.

"It's insane. It's nuts. Like I just rode on an empty tank all the way here because I'm pushing it," said Trish Miller of Carbondale.

"It runs your pockets out, quick. Me, I drive like thirty minutes every day to work, so it hits you hard. It's crazy. Something has to be done," said Ryley Kilmer of Eynon.

Things did get a little better. Another graph shows how prices soared above $5 dollars, nearly double a year and a half earlier. We saw another rise in the fall but improvements since then.

Related Articles Gasoline reaching over $5 in Pennsylvania

The Winter heating season brought other challenges.

Every heating source went up heading into the cold weather season.. especially heating oil, at a record high.

Suppliers even held an emergency meeting in Hazleton, fearing the worst.

"While we can't afford to buy what they can't afford to pay for. That's what's happening every day right now. This isn't what it it's now," said Steve Passio of Button Oil and Propane.

Related Articles Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter

There were promising economic signs. Unemployment rates kept falling. The amount of jobs available was high.

As the year comes to an end, there are signs the rise in prices of some goods is starting to slow down, but few will forget the inflation of 2022.

Related Articles November jobs report released; Dow Jones futures tumble nearly 400 points