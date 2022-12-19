Example video title will go here for this video

Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year.

It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news.

The new year marked a new start for Scranton. In January, the Electric City finally shed its status as a "distressed city." The state decided that after 30 years, Scranton's finances no longer needed oversight under a law known as Act 47. Scranton is one of only 16 Pennsylvania municipalities to successfully emerge from distressed city status.

Also in January, a wreck in Montour County brought national attention to our area. The crash near Danville involved a trailer carrying monkeys that were being transported to a science lab. Three monkeys were on the loose for a bit before being captured and euthanized. Officials said the monkeys posed a health risk.

"I've been gone for too long. It's just that need to be able to see people and to be part of where I was for the past three years," Kenenitz said.

Prof. Matthew Kenenitz, a Frackville native and English professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, held virtual classes with his students who were in Ukraine before he returned to the war-torn country.

In February, the world watched as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Several agencies and people from our area gave their support to Ukraine.

Also in February, state police announced that they had solved a nearly 60-year-old cold case in Luzerne County. Investigators identified James Forte as the man who raped and murdered Marise Chiverella in 1964. The 9-year-old girl was kidnapped in Hazleton as she walked to school. Eric Schubert, a college student who's also an expert in genealogy, helped state police finally close this cold case.

2022 : Health Care Changes

2022 was also a year when we saw some new hospitals open in our area. In May, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network opened a new hospital in Dickson City.

A few weeks later, in early June, LVHN opened a new campus in Carbon County, near Lehighton.

And there were also some closures.

In May, Commonwealth Health announced it would close the emergency room at the hospital known to many as Tyler Memorial near Tunkhannock. The ER there officially closed on July 1.

And, citing an incident in June, Commonwealth Health made the decision to close First Hospital in Kingston. Outpatient behavioral health services were also eliminated in the fall.