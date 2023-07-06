A look at your smoke-filled photos

Images sent to Newswatch 16 show the effects in our area of wildfires hundreds of miles away.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting our entire viewing area. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer sorted through your photos that came from every county in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

For more information on the air quality in your area, click HERE.

Check the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast HERE.

Information from the state DEP about air quality is posted HERE.

