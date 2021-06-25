4-H back in the swing of things!

In-person competitions and shows are back on for hundred who participate in 4-H in our region. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky shows us there's a lot of excitement.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 4-H is a youth development program, and there are many who participate all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Like so many others, they were affected when the pandemic hit last year when competitions and shows they spend all year preparing for were canceled.

“We spend a whole year working with our animals. We have to raise them and feed them and make sure they’re all healthy. It’s a lot of work," said member Rebecca Tone of Falls.

There were some virtual competitions during the health crisis, but this summer, they’re back in person at fairs and shows all over the state.

“Everyone is so excited, so excited. There is a lot of enthusiasm. In Susquehanna County, the numbers are up; kids are excited!" said Robert Supancik, 4-H leader in Susquehanna County.

Those in 4-H programs say the health crisis taught them about disappointment and how to be resilient.

They are sure exactly what may be different about this year’s shows, but they are grateful to be able to show off all their hard work.