Mecum Auctions records $34.2 million in sales at last weekend's Harrisburg auction

73 percent of the vehicles on the auction block sold, Mecum said. It's the second-most successful auction at Harrisburg on record.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 27.

Mecum Auctions announced that this year's Harrisburg auction, held last weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, sold 73 percent of the vehicles on the auction block for a return of $34.2 million.

It was the second-most successful Harrisburg auction on record, Mecum Auctions said.

"Capacity-sized crowds each day of the four-day event helped drive healthy hammer prices across the board, and the top 10 highest-dollar sales at the event demonstrated the strength of the American-built collector-car market with a slew of vehicles from Dodge, Ford, Chevrolet and Shelby claiming their place on the list," Mecum Auctions said in a press release.

The No. 1 top sale in Harrisburg was a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Custom (Lot S186.1) dressed in an Exoskeleton Exposed Carbon Fiber Charger Body that sold for $261,250.

Another Dodge Custom also grabbed the second seat in top sales, this one a vintage model 1968 Charger (Lot S155.1) that sold for $220,000.

Other top sellers included a trio of Corvettes ranging from a 1957 convertible (Lot S109) to a 1963 split-window coupe (Lot S130) and a 2019 ZR1 coupe (Lot S145.1), which demanded prices ranging from $176,000 to $214,500. Camaros (Lots S108 and S158.1), a Mustang Boss 429 (Lot F105) and a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S81) also nabbed spots among the exclusively six-figure top-10 sellers list, Mecum Auctions said.

Among private collections, a full dozen of the top-shelf offerings from The American Muscle Car Collection sold in Harrisburg for an aggregate $1.113 million, while the vehicles From the Imperial Boathouse Collection and the Klairmont Kollection of Chicago both achieved 100% sell-through and respective overall totals of $407,000 and $313,500, Mecum said.

The top collector car sales at the 2023 Kissimmee Summer Special auction include:

1. 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Custom (Lot S186.1) at $261,250

2. 1968 Dodge Charger Custom (Lot S155.1) at $220,000

3. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F105) at $220,000

4. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Coupe (Lot S145.1) at $214,500

5. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS (Lot S108) at $195,250

6. 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S109) at $187,000

7. 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (Lot S81) at $176,000

8. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S130) at $176,000

9. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS (Lot S158.1) at $167,750

10. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S168) at $165,000

For access to complete auction results, sign up for a free MyMecum account at Mecum.com.