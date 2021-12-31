2021: The year in news

2021 has been an eventful year in Northeastern & Central PA. From shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer wraps it up.

Frank Scavo probably didn't think he'd become one of the top news stories of the year when he joined hundreds of other protesters in a riot at the US Capitol on January sixth.

One day later he told Newswatch 16 he wasn't even inside.

But he was inside.

In the fall, Scavo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to sixty days in federal prison.

Less than a month after the insurrection at the capitol, a major snowstorm led to a murder in Luzerne County.

A man in Plains Township shot two of his neighbors in a dispute over snow removal.

Surveillance video of the deadly incident shows the couple badgered James Spaide until Spaide retrieved a gun and killed them both in the street.

He killed himself minutes later.

In June, a former Mahanoy Area High School cheerleader won a case before the US Supreme Court.

Brandi Levy had been disciplined by the school in 2017 for an obscene rant on Snapchat, that she posted after school hours and off school property.

The Justices ruled the disciplinary action by the school violated her first amendment rights.

Over the summer we learned that a homeless truck driver in our area may be a serial killer.

Harold Haulman confessed to killing two women from central PA who he met on dating websites: Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, and Tianna Phillips of Mcclure, then disposing of their bodies in the woods.

Police suspect Haulman was also involved in the murder of a pregnant woman in Michigan and a young man in Germany. Crimes that stretch back more than 20 years.

But perhaps the most shocking crime of the year came near the very end.

Human remains were found buried on a property near Williamsport.

Investigators believe they are from two little girls.

They were the daughters of Marie Snyder and they hadn't been seen since 2015.

Snyder and two other women are charged in the case in Lycoming County.

The news wasn't all bad in 2021.

Go Joe! returned over the summer.

Joe Snedeker jumped back on his bicycle and raised more than 300-thousand dollars for St. Joseph's Center.

Then, months later, A man from Wayne County matched the entire donation.

Doubling the contribution all by himself.

Penn State made history by naming a new president.

Neeli Bendapudi will become the first woman and the first person of color to lead the state's largest university when she takes over next year.

In personal news, A couple of Newswatch 16ers got married in 2021.

Both Carmella Mataloni and Ally Gallo tied the knot late in the fall.

The news station also said its share of goodbyes.

Morning reporter Sarah Buynovsky left WNEP in October to spend more time with her family.

Midday anchor Julie Sidoni followed shortly after, leaving for another job in tv.

Then, The Legend, Sports director Jim Coles retired in December after more than 30 years.