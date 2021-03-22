'Large number of staff absences' after COVID-19 vaccination prompts flexible learning day for some School District of Lancaster students

Superintendent Rau is apologizing to families who had to make last minute adjustments after the Monday morning announcement. In total, 165 staff members called out.

LANCASTER, Pa. — School District of Lancaster (SDoL) parents are complaining about what they call a last minute decision for secondary students to go virtual. To that, Superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau is apologizing.

"All I can do is apologize and tell people the truth as to why this had to happen today," Dr. Rau told FOX43's Grace Griffaton during a Zoom interview.

This morning, a message on School District of Lancaster's website read, "Due to a large number of staff absences called in this morning following this weekend’s vaccination clinic, all students in grades 6-12 will be fully virtual on Monday, March 22, 2021. We apologize for the late notice. We will resume onsite instruction on Tuesday. This does not impact elementary students in our district. Thank you."

Over the weekend, Dr. Rau says hundreds of teachers and school staff received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. 165 staff members, including 117 secondary school staff, called out of work after experiencing some side effects effects from the shot.

"When we lead schools, we always lead with, 'is it safe?'" explained Dr. Rau. "We felt we did not have enough staff to open up schools safely."

More and more faculty are expected to get their vaccine. Dr. Rau says the district is trying to figure out the best path forward.

"As is with everyone, people are protected through HIPPA for your medical history. We can't ask people, 'did you get a vaccine?'" said Dr. Rau.

The vaccine is also not being mandated so the district cannot keep track that way.

As thousands of teachers across the state receive their shots, the PA State Education Association says many districts are having to adjust.

"Many school districts have seen this is a likelihood and have tried to make plans for that," said Chris Lilienthal, PSEA Assistant Director of Communications. "I do know the Cumberland Valley School District, they were aware of a large number of faculty members who were going to receive a large dose of the vaccine and made the decision to adjust their schedules."

Lilienthal suggests teachers prerecord their lessons ahead of time and lay out assignments in advance. Meantime, doctors are reminding people that side effects from the vaccines are normal.

"What people misunderstand, first and foremost, the reason you feel sick is largely because of your immune response," said Dr. Ross Kedl, a researcher from University Colorado School of Medicine. "When you get a vaccine, that's simply a sign your immune system has been turned on and has moved forward robustly. You can take some reassurance from that. Feeling a little tough for a day or two beats the daylights out of the risks of COVID and the infection itself."

"We know teachers and staff, all staff, including bus drivers... I am so happy everyone is able to get the vaccine so they can be at work. I want parents to start thinking about options for child care because this is going to happen, again, I'm sure," added Dr. Rau.

Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff ahead of schedule.

The Wolf Administration is collaborating with 28 Intermediate Units to operate the clinics with the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administering the vaccine. According to a release, many IU clinics have already completed vaccinations of teachers and staff working with elementary school and vulnerable students and have expanded to vaccinating those working with middle grade and high school students, with some IUs having nearly completed all Pre-K-12 vaccinations.