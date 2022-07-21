Charges have been filed in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old

Charges have been filed after a deadly stabbing last month near Scranton High School.

Sixteen-year-old Amir Williams is charged with criminal homicide.

Police charged 16-year-old Nahsyeis Williams and 17-year-old Sheldon Datilus with aggravated assault.

In June, authorities say a fight broke out in a parking lot off West Olive Street.

The coroner says 18-year-old Tyler McKenna died after being stabbed.

All three suspects are being charged as adults.