Lady Royals Basketball Team Ranked 7th In Latest Division III National Poll

“Yeah we have a great team. It has really been so enjoyable to coach these guys. I am beyond thrilled to be here and very grateful to be here. We are just trying to improve everyday,” said Ben.



O'Brien brought his winning ways from coaching the Dunmore Lady Bucks to the Long Center. It hasn't taken long to gel with this group of seniors led by Bridget Monaghan and Hannah Angelini.



“We are adapting well to the new coaching staff. They are implementing new things, but nothing shy of what the culture of this program is about,” said Hannah.



“Hannah and Bridget and Sara and Kyra have been tremendous in the transition and not only on the floor but off the floor,” again said Ben.



Graduate Senior Sam Rajza out of Holy Redeemer High-School comes over from playing 4 years at King's. In the backcourt she is helping freshman Kaci Kranson out of Holy Cross adjust to the college game.



“So coming into a new school especially college I was very nervous. Not even just the seniors but all of the upperclassmen just welcomed me in and the other freshman and Jenna and like their own team. And obviously I can be thankful for that," said Kaci.



“Kaci is outstanding. We are so fortunate that she is here. She is going to have a tremendous career for us and she is off to a great start. She is a hard worker. Wants to get better and always asking questions and she has been tremendous on the floor and off the floor,” again said Ben.



From Mike Strong, to Deanna Klingman, Trevor Woodruff and Nick DiPillo the beat just goes on.