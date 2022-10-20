Krauser, Larson And Goetter Sisters Fill Up The Soccer Roster For Mid Valley

Courtney Rebar is the goalkeeper for the Spartanettes

THROOP, Pa. — Abbie Larson is a senior mid-fielder and defensive player for the Mid Valley girl's soccer team. She plays with her younger sister Elise who is a freshman.

"It's amazing to get to watch her grow up and to leave and to know that she has a mark that she made and me too in the same season that I did," said Abbie.

And that is just the beginning of the sister combo for the Spartans. The Krauser total three. Ryan, Raelan and Reese. Their Dad Eric is an assistant coach.

"Sometime yeah we are getting confused for each other. The coach will be yelling at my one sister which is me and then they get on my other sister ti's constantly getting mixed up," said Ryan.

Also serving as an assistant coach is Dave Rebar. His daughter Courtney is the senior goalkeeper this year for the Division III Lackawanna League champions.

"Family is just....it's everything!!! We all just love each other and we get along. This team is the definition of family," said Courtney.

And piecing all of this sisterhood together is head coach Chris Goetter with his twin freshman daughters Karina and Sofia.

"Even with the Krauser girl's I actually get confused with how they look. Actually I called the wrong one a lot so ha...ha," said Chris.

For the Lackawanna League Division III champions here at Mid Valley they will compete in the upcoming girl's District II "AA" playoffs. And for the first time in the playoffs in their history this Mid Valley team won't be opening things up in the playoffs against the #1 seed.

"It meant a lot because my last 3 years we have just kind of been the team oh an easy game like no one really cares Mid Valley is so low but to win feels amazing," again said Ryan.

"Family on three...one, two, three family," said the Mid Valley girl's soccer team.