Karen Klassner Stepping Down After 50 Years Of Coaching The Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey Team

She has won 10 state titles while at Wyoming Seminary

LEHMAN, Pa. — 2022 will mark the end of a 50 year coaching career with the Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey team for Karen Klassner.

"You know having coached for 50 years it is going to be bittersweet I think. Excited about the season. We have a really good team. I just hope some of the things that go on with me retiring doesn't interfere with the team," said Karen.

With more than 700 wins and 10 state championships in the last 21 seasons Klassner has established herself as a pioneer for the sport producing hundreds of All-Americans, Division I college stars, and players on the USA Women's Olympic Team.

"I am very proud of Kelsey(Bucknell Head Coach). It's funny because she has always wanted to be a Division I coach and Kat Sharkey now just had a baby so keeping up with the kids has been something that I take pride in," added Karen.

"She has done everything for me. She is my advisor in school. She is alot of our advisors actually and she is always there to talk. Always there to give her advice either coaching or in school in your life," said Maddie.

Also retiring along with Klassner is long time assistant coach Kim Barbacci. Her daughter Ella will play in North Carolina in 2023.

"I think the biggest thing for me is being here since Day 1 since my Mom has been a coach is being around the whole Sem community and field hockey team everything. It's been amazing to see Klassner finally hit 50 is just outstanding," said Ella.

After retirement Coach Klassner plans on staying in the area. She has built up tons of friendships over the years and wants to keep those in tack. And she plans on coming to see her old team and be at many of the Sem games.

"I will be back. I will be watching the games.I bought a house in this area so I will be staying in this area and watching a lot of games and bothering officials by the way, again said Karen.

These Blue Knights will try to make it 5 state titles in a row sending Coach Klassner and Coach Barbacci out on top.