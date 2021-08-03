Jessup's St. Ubaldo Festival cancelled for second year

The St. Ubaldo Society voted for cancellation amid continued coronavirus concerns.

JESSUP, Pa. — The statues of St. Ubaldo, St. George, and St. Anthony will stay put for another year.

The St. Ubaldo Society in Jessup has decided it will not host the annual Race of the Saints for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd be having this conversation again, but here we are," said Mario Hanyon, a society board member.

"It's incredibly unfortunate, but a just decision was made by our society. It's never an easy decision. You have so much passion and desire from the entire community behind it. It's a really difficult pill to swallow to tell them again that the 'Ceri' won't raise again," added Michael Cappellini, the society's vice president.

The event draws tens of thousands of people to Jessup each Memorial Day weekend. Organizers felt the festival couldn't be held the way they wanted while also being COVID-safe.

Folks who attend every year were disappointed by the news.

"It's too bad that they couldn't move it to a later date. Everybody's getting shots now. Just move it to a later date for people," said Teri Kovaleski of Browndale.

"I can see why they won't do Ubaldo, but the spirit is still here, the people, they're still going to get together somehow," added Patty Esgro of Forest City.

Jessup's St. Ubaldo Festival has been held in conjunction with one in Gubbio, Italy, since 1909. The Italian festival is much older. Since the 1100s, it's only been canceled four times before 2020.

Organizers in Italy are considering a cancellation again this year.