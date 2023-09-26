What's in the water in Ashland | Action 16 Investigates

Stephany Lesko of Ashland told Action 16 she will only give her young children bottled water. But she needs to use the water from her tap for watering her garden, giving her kids baths, and for doing laundry.



"It makes your clothes smell, so I use Oxi-clean with my laundry, and I use a bleach alternative. It's really hard, I don't know, I hope we don't have an aroma,” Lesko said.



Stephany posted this video to YouTube last year. She said this is the worst the water has ever been. But every morning, she says, her family has brown water coming from their taps.



The borough of Ashland was established in 1857. The Ashland Area Municipal Authority's engineer wrote in her email that some of the water pipes in town are almost as old, and sediment from those pipes could be the cause of the brown water.



Replacing all the pipes would cost millions of dollars. So, they are replaced piecemeal- like in early September when a main broke at 3rd and Centre streets in Ashland. The authority used emergency funds to replace that broken pipe.



The Authority's solicitor told Action 16 that members have considered selling to a larger utility company, but that hasn't happened because the authority wants to be able to control rates for its customers.



Jeff Stutzman's most recent water bill was $171 dollars for the quarter but as he sees it, he's paying for a resource he can't use.



"At this point, we can't afford to properly pay that and produce our own water separately for our children,” Stutzman said.



As far as his request for the DEP to send help, DEP officials tell Action 16 they're now receiving complaints from residents and meeting with authority officials. The latest water testing in the Ashland area was part of the agency’s own investigation of the problem.



A solution to this problem is likely further down the road, and details on what that might look like are still murky at best.



Stutzman added, "I don't ask for a whole lot, and we're a very simple, you know, hot dogs and ramen noodle type of family. We live on one income. It would just be nice to get some kind of drinking water.”