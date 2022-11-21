The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

Sanguedolce told Action 16 Investigates that Merritt's death was at first considered an accident, but that was before a fire marshal determined the fire in the attic was arson.

"Every tax day that's coming again, it reminds all of us that we haven't solved what happened to Laurie Merritt," said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Merritt was found dead in the attic of her home on Wyoming Street in Wilkes-Barre following a fire on April 15, 2014.

Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson.

Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear.

Case "anything but cold" : Subtitle here

The case is anything but cold. Just last year, Sanguedolce sent the case file to fresh eyes.

"We took the Laurie Merritt case to what's called the CIA. It's basically a group of investigators get together, and we meet on difficult cases. It's put together by the state police. We had a number of fire marshals there, a number of investigators, all of our case team. They came out with a list of suggestions, things that we can look further into in order to try to get to the bottom of what happened to Laurie," he said.

An autopsy showed that Laurie Merritt died from breathing in too much smoke. The manner of her death is still undetermined.

One of the facts that troubles investigators most is that Merritt's phone was found right next to her. Yet she didn't call for help.