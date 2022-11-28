The Unsolved: John Leonard

Example video title will go here for this video

In Lori's kitchen in Sciota, the twins pour over the story of their lives and the story of their dad's death.

The twins are the only two members of their family still alive. They're in their sixties now and are renewing what's been a lifelong investigation.

"I would like, and I think you too, and I know our three brothers always wanted as well, peace of mind to know why it was done and who it was," Debbie said.

Lori and Debbie Leonard were just 13 at the time.

John Leonard's case may be unsolved, but it hasn't gone cold, thanks in part to the efforts of his daughters.

Twin sisters from Monroe County have never given up their search for their father's killer, even 52 years after his murder.

September 8th, 1970 :

John Leonard was a cab driver in Cresco. On September 8, 1970, he answered a call at the once-iconic Buck Hill Falls Inn that was demolished in 2017.

According to police reports, a man approached the cab at Buck Hill Falls carrying a shopping bag. Moments later, Leonard was found near his cab with gunshot wounds to his head.

Lori and Debbie remember that day like it was yesterday. But only now are they getting a look at the massive police case file. The Monroe County DA's office agreed to hand it over this summer after releasing part of it to a reporter.

"They gave us a 900-page report, and we're not through it yet, but we're finding so many inconsistencies and inaccuracies," Lori said.

They've got binders and notebooks, along with note cards and newspaper clippings pasted on a large whiteboard in Lori's home. Lori's husband, Randy Zona, is helping in the investigation as well.

"Facts jump out at you, and as soon as we get a fact, we'll make a note of it, and we'll put it up there, and we'll see how everything lines up," Zona said.

Among the inconsistencies are some of the most basic facts of the case, including when John Leonard died. The coroner's report says 1:50 p.m. but the state police report says nearly an hour later at 2:45 p.m.

There's also a sketch of a possible suspect that was never released before this year.

