The Unsolved: Cousins still seek serial rapist

34 years later, two women share the story of the assault they survived in Wilkes-Barre.

The rapist was never caught, but the cousins have never given up hope that their case would one day be closed.

The two women were among a series of victims attacked by a serial rapist in Wilkes-Barre in the late 1980s.

Two cousins who are northeastern Pennsylvania natives are sharing a story they've held close for more than 30 years.

But it's not the only reason.

"There may be somebody who, something happened to them when they were our age, when they were 20 or 25, and it's, you know, 30 years later, and they were never able to talk about it. So, maybe now they can," Anita said.

The cousins say advocacy is one of the reasons they're choosing to come forward now.

"It's always been on my mind, it's never left me, it's always there, somewhere," Pam said in a sit-down interview with Action 16 Investigates in January.

Now, they think it's time to share their story.

Pam Fendrock and Anita Fendrock Janicki share more than blood. The cousins also share a decades-old trauma.

JUNE 12TH, 1989

Pam showed Action 16 Investigates a folder she's held onto all these years that details what happened in Wilkes-Barre on June 12, 1989.

It had rained for more than a week straight, and the skies were finally clear. So, Pam and Anita went for a late-night walk on South River Street after Pam finished her bartending shift. It was around 2 a.m.

"They weren't busy that time of night, but we picked the main street. We were going for a doughnut, we were going to walk for a doughnut and coffee," Pam said.

They heard footsteps behind them and separated to let who they thought was a runner pass. But an arm went around each of their necks, and a man with a gun guided them across South River near West South Street.

What's now a park was just woods back then – and very dark.

"He had a burlap bag that he put over one of our heads, and then the other one of us, I had leggings on, he used our leggings. He had one set of bindings and he had to improvise in some way," Anita described.

That improvisation led Wilkes-Barre Police to believe the man did not intend to rape two women that night, but he did.

He attacked Pam and Anita along the Susquehanna River, where the levy wall now stands.

The cousins said it felt like forever, but they never left each other.

"There was a period of time during the whole thing, a big part of the time, I was certain he was going to kill us, I was absolutely certain he was going to kill us. But I knew for sure, if one of us got away, the other one wouldn't survive," Anita said.