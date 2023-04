The latest on Bryan Kohberger murder case gag order and an attempt by the defense team to subpoena one of the survivors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Idaho Supreme Court says the gag order in place in the Bryan Kohberger murder case will stand.

Plus, prosecutors are calling in backup while new court documents reveal what could be a win for Kohberger's defense team.