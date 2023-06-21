Bryan Kohberger DNA a match to that found at Idaho murder scene, according to prosecutors

MOSCOW, Idaho — DNA found at a murder scene in Idaho is a match to that of accused killer Bryan Kohberge, according to a recent court filing.
Monroe County native Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing 4 University of Idaho students last November.
A new filing in the case confirms that a DNA swab taken from Kohberger is a statistical match to DNA found at the scene of the murders in Moscow, Idaho.
Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in October.
But a hearing slated for next week in Idaho could put that October trial date on hold.