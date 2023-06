A closer look at how investigators used DNA evidence to find their suspect in the University of Idaho murders.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this week's episode of Case of Interest: Kohberger, we take a look at newly revealed information regarding how investigators used DNA evidence to find their suspect in the University of Idaho murders.

You'll hear from a professor of forensic chemistry who explains the technology used in the investigation.

We also look ahead to a hearing that will have prosecutors and defense attorneys back in the courtroom.