Case of Interest: Kohberger | June 8, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the latest episode of Case of Interest: Kohberger, we look ahead to two upcoming hearings in Idaho Court.

Both hearings will discuss the existing gag order preventing law enforcement, attorneys, even victims' families from speaking about the University of Idaho murder case.

A coalition of media, as well as the family of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, are asking a judge to vacate the gag order.

Court filings show the arguments they'll make at the hearings and the argument suspect Bryan Kohberger is making to keep the gag order in place.