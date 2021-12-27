ICE flights carrying children land in Luzerne County

Four such flights have landed recently at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

AVOCA, Pa. — Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirm that the federal agency has chartered planes to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Congressman Matt Cartwright tells Newswatch 16 that the passengers on those planes were unaccompanied children who were in Texas.

Rep. Cartwright added that ICE has flown children to airports across the country for several years to alleviate crowding at the southern US border.

The airport near Avoca had not received any of the planes until this month. Four planes landed in Luzerne County over the past few weeks.

Rep. Cartwright also told Newswatch 16 the children then are bussed to other areas of the country to stay with family or in approved foster homes.

Cartwright's entire statement reads: "We have looked into this and we know that during both the Trump and Biden administrations, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have responded to overcrowding issues by relocating unaccompanied children to the custody of properly screened family members, host sponsors, and charitable institutions. We have also learned that the charters that recently came into Avoca were in fact bound for Allentown and New York, but were diverted to AVP only for airport staffing issues."