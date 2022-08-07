Hundreds Of Basketball Players Come To The 9th Annual Andrew Kettel Hoops Camp

Kettel is in his 10th year of coaching the Scranton Prep Cavaliers Boy's Basketball Team

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Campers gather inside the Xavier Center at Scranton Prep. It's another Andrew Kettel Basketball Camp for grades 4-9 where it's fun and fundamentals.

"We talked about being good teammates all week. I want you cheering on your teammates," said Andrew.

"What is the most exciting thing for you being here all week? My favorite thing has probably been the knockout championships. Why is that? Because it is really fun to go against your team and actually build relationships with them," said Madison Fitzsimmons.

:The most exciting thing for me is shooting and playing games.Is it nice to come here and not have to wear a mask anymore? Yeah it is really nice," said Kacie Higgins.

Casey McKeefery from Riverside has a favorite player. It's Luca Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

"You want to be like him? Yeah. Why is he so special? Because he plays the game at his own speed," said Casey McKeefery.

"We have done a lot of knockout games and we have done a lot of passing and I have got better at my ball handling here," said Logan Shaffer.

9 year old Lucy Timlin is a future Dunmore Lady Buck. She is working on her skills at the Kettel summer camp.

"I love basketball and it's so much fun and a lot of my friends love it and we really want to do it together," said Lucy Timlin.

Speed & Agility with Colin Holmes & Emily Sheehan from Riverfront Sports Posted by Coach Andrew Kettel's Basketball Camp on Thursday, July 7, 2022

Coach Kettel has been coaching the Cavaliers basketball team here at Scranton Prep for the last 10 years. This is the 9th year for his camp and Coach Beviglia who coaches the Classics here at Scranton Prep will start his first camp for girl's in a couple of weeks.

"Are you amazed being in here and how cool this gym is at the camp? What is the most exciting thing? Yeah the floors are really nice," again said Kacie.