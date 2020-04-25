Hundreds line streets for WWII Vet funeral procession

Veterans and Community Members Show support for WWII Navy Veteran who won't receive formal Military Honors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. —

Naval Officer Peter Howie would typically help perform military honors for veterans laid to rest in Luzerne County.

He never thought that would mean standing in full uniform along route 309 in Shavertown to watch the funeral procession of a World War II veteran, but due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, it was the only way for Howie and many others to honor 98-year-old Dalton Drake.

Drake, who died on April 18th, served in the Navy during WWII.



"Whenever I dawn my uniform for a military honor it's always about honor and pride for me. I've always said that if it weren't for previous service members who went before me, I may not be where I am now," said Howie.



Employees of Snowdon Funeral Home in Shavertown tasked local veterans and the public with honoring Drake one final time.

In a Facebook post they asked that in lieu of traditional military honors, that people line the procession route from route 309 in Shavertown to the cemetery in Hanover Township.

Hundreds of people answered that call.



Chris Kohl of Shavertown says he was proud to attend with a large American flag in hand.



"There's so few WWII veterans left that I thought it was the least we could do to come out and pay homage to someone that went before us".



"Not being able to have a military funeral, I think this is very important to the family. I don't know the family, but it's just the right thing to do," said Bob Sands of Dallas.



Many veterans, military members, and local veterans' groups greeted the procession along South Main Street in Hanover Township as Drake reached his final resting place.



In this time of isolation, Sgt. David Ragan of Veteran's Promise says the gathering served as a beautiful reminder of how strong their brotherhood truly is