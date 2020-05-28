Homicide suspect captured in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police say murder suspect Peter Manfredonia has been apprehended in Hagerstown Maryland.
He was spotted Wednesday in nearby Chambersburg Pennsylvania where police found a vehicle that was stolen from the Poconos.
The 23-year-old was spotted in the Poconos earlier this week after allegedly killing two people near Hartford Connecticut.
Officials say neither Manfredonia or police were injured in the apprehension.
This news is breaking and updates will be provided as they become available.