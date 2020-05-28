Homicide suspect captured in Maryland

Connecticut State Police have confirmed that murder suspect Peter Manfredonia has been apprehended in Maryland.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police say murder suspect Peter Manfredonia has been apprehended in Hagerstown Maryland.

He was spotted Wednesday in nearby Chambersburg Pennsylvania where police found a vehicle that was stolen from the Poconos.

The 23-year-old was spotted in the Poconos earlier this week after allegedly killing two people near Hartford Connecticut.

Officials say neither Manfredonia or police were injured in the apprehension.