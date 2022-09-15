Hometown Boxing Event Coming To Weston Field House September 24th Scheduled 5pm-10pm

15 amateur fights scheduled in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Amateur boxing takes center stage Saturday September 24th inside the gym at Weston Field House in Scranton. The Hometown card is being is being put on by promoter Doug Long. This community based event raises money for scholarships and the future purchase of new equipment.

"Everyone knows in the area with Coach "Irish" Gene Reed that the program is a solid program. We have been around for 35 years. We give out headgear, mouth pieces and what more we have like 30 kids at Weston Field. I am so from my heart it's over looked in our area what we are doing upstairs," said Doug.

Doug is expecting to have 15 amateur fights filling the card here on the 24th, and for one West Scranton Invader sophomore this will be the first time fighting here inside Weston Field House even though he has been training here since he was 7.

"I am ready for this for sure. You know that I have been training as hard as I possibly could and I am ready to come here and dominate. And we are all gonna win," said Anye Robinson.

Onix Rodriguez from Scranton is coming off winning the Golden Gloves state novice title.He is ready for the hometown show.

"I developed during the time that I was here. And you know what I was like I am ready. So I went for the Golden Gloves and thanks to God you know I won it," said Onix.

The Irish Boxing Club gym is a tight squeeze to get in a workout. So with the ring up and ready to go a few fighter's found their way downstairs.

"The dreams of me just dominating and having my hands up on top and victorious on the 24th motivates me to put in the extra hours," said Geremiah Emptage from Scranton.

"It's the best atmosphere of a club show of what real boxing is about," added Doug.