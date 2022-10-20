Hockenbury and Keating Bring Home Victories At The WVC Cross Country Coaches Meet Wednesday Afternoon

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Lake-Lehman senior runner Nick Hockenbury won the Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Coaches Meet Wednesday afternoon at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen. His winning time was 16:36 on the windy day. Finishing in 2nd place was Jack Novelli from Wyoming Seminary. Jack had the lead at the 1/2 way point on the 3.1 mile course in Wyoming County. The Crestwood boy's team took home the team title edging out 2nd place Lake-Lehman