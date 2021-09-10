Somber observance of September 11 at Bloomsburg University

Bloomsburg University is one of many schools that held a remembrance ceremony for 9/11 on Friday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It was a somber morning at Bloomsburg University on Friday as students, faculty, and staff came together to remember September 11, 2001.

"I just think it's important to be reminded every year of how tragic it was and how much it affected our futures," Allison Hileman said.

The Day of Remembrance and Salute to First Responders marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The keynote speakers were both Bloomsburg University graduates. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. Elizabeth Miller's father died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

"It makes me happy that people, one, still remember, and two, that these new students that are here at Bloomsburg and new students everywhere, I'm sure, are participating in events on their campus," Miller said.

Douglas Miller was a firefighter in New York City.

"He was a very fun-loving individual. When he walked into the room, everyone lit up. I think when you live your life in a positive, happy way, you can also be like that," Miller said.

Students here either weren't alive or were very young 20 years ago, but they still say the events of 9/11 changed their lives.

"I don't really know much about the events that took place on that day, but I do know a lot about what happened after," Jared Diehl.

Diehl is in the Marine Corps Reserve.

"I grew up watching the global war on terror. Everyone here grew up watching the global war on terror. It's a pretty big deal," Diehl said.

"I think just seeing the impact it put on everyone who was alive just made me realize how big of an event it was, obviously," Hileman said.