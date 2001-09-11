September 11, 2001: In shock, we watched it unfold

Of those who died that day, in the crumbling buildings, the burning Pentagon, the lonely field in Pennsylvania, there are only memories.

It began as a pleasant enough near-autumn day. It ended covered by a nightmarish blanket of grief, sorrow, and anger.

It was September 11, 20 years ago.

The horror happened seemingly in moments; in shock, we watched it unfold.

We stood before our televisions urging New Yorkers to run, to run quickly. The dust is there behind you, the dust from the crumbling Twin Towers.

In Washington, the Pentagon in flames, people inside dying, likely never knowing why, we knew.

Out here, we knew.

In Shanksville, a tiny borough in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, there was none of that, only a large smoking hole in the earth just outside of town.

Of all the passengers and crew aboard all the planes driven to destruction on 9/11—265 in all—there were no survivors. There are just memories left behind for the rest of us.

The day passed at an agonizingly slow pace, revealing fresh horror minute by minute. Images from all three locations came in, each depicting a staggering moment more dreadful than the one before it.

For those of us who lived through it 20 years ago, 9/11 is forever etched into our recollections, moments of it caught and held and remembered over 20 years, likely over a lifetime.

One of my recalls from that day is this: Blue sky. Photographer Paul Kielbasa and I walked outside late in the afternoon and, there it was—blue sky, no jet contrails, no landings or takeoffs from the nearby airport; everything had been grounded.