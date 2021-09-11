Monroe County Legion hosts 9/11 ceremony

Members of the post laid wreaths in memory of the lives lost, and there was a gun salute.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — Monroe County was uniquely affected by the 9/11 attacks because of its proximity to New York City.

A survivor of the attack and former New York firefighters were among the people at a remembrance ceremony in Kunkletown on Saturday morning.

American Legion Post 927 near Gilbert hosted the ceremony.

People there said taking the time to remember the day and every day is becoming more and more important.

"It makes me happy to know that people never forget. I don't want the next generations to forget. I have grandchildren now. And I want them to know and remember. Keep this day in their heart," said Mary Vanicky, a retired New York Firefighter.