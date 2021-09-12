Memorial service in Lackawanna County honors first responders

Following the service and a procession, there was a free chicken barbecue for first responders.

BLAKELY, Pa. — Ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 continued across our area on Sunday.

Peckville Assembly of God Church in Blakely had a 9/11 memorial and first responder appreciation service on Sunday morning - to honor all those who laid down their lives on that day 20 years ago.

Members of the church say they also want to remember how the country came together following 9/11.

The church says it's done a memorial every year since 2001.