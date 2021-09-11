Flags in Susquehanna County honor 9/11 victims

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 3,000 American flags line a baseball field in a part of Susquehanna County.
Every one of the flags symbolizing those we lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Rows of hundreds of flags were planted by Clifford Township employees and volunteers.
Officials wanted to acknowledge the anniversary of the tragedy during the community's annual Parkfest.
"This is a community event, but it's a national tragedy, so you don't forget national tragedies, so every little community can remember. It's a good thing because it needs to be remembered. You learn from history," said Sandra Wilmont with the Clifford Historical Society.
This is the third year for Parkfest in Susquehanna County, but the first year the event has fallen on September 11th.