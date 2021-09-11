Flags in Susquehanna County honor 9/11 victims

Nearly 3,000 flags line a baseball field, symbolizing every person lost in the 9/11 attacks.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 3,000 American flags line a baseball field in a part of Susquehanna County.

Every one of the flags symbolizing those we lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Rows of hundreds of flags were planted by Clifford Township employees and volunteers.

Officials wanted to acknowledge the anniversary of the tragedy during the community's annual Parkfest.

"This is a community event, but it's a national tragedy, so you don't forget national tragedies, so every little community can remember. It's a good thing because it needs to be remembered. You learn from history," said Sandra Wilmont with the Clifford Historical Society.