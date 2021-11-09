Climbing over 2,000 stairs in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — First responders and athletes in Scranton honored the firefighters who passed away in the Twin Towers.
At Steamtown Crossfit, people climbed 2,071 stairs to honor the steps taken by the 9/11 heroes.
Some firefighters wore their gear to complete the climb, while athletes wore weights to simulate that gear.
"We're all here today just to commemorate their memories, their legacies, their courage. By doing the steps that the first responders had to go up to try and do their best to rescue any of the victims, solidifies our commitment to do our jobs," said Leah of Scranton.
All of the proceeds from today's climb will go to Steamtown Hero Guard, a non-profit that supports the military, veterans, first responders, and corrections officers.