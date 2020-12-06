Hersheypark announces it will open for the season on July 3

The park will debut its new entrance development, Chocolatetown, and the new roller coaster Candymonium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark announced that it will open its gates for the 2020 season on July 3, with exclusive days for Season Pass holders on July 1-2.

Debuting this summer is Candymonium, the park's brand-new roller coaster, which Hersheypark says is the "tallest, fastest, longest, and sweetest coaster" in the park.

Featuring a lift of 210 feet, a maximum speed of 76 mph, and a track length of 4,636 feet, Candymonium covers seven acres at the new entrance to the park, Chocolatetown, a 23-acre development that also debuts this year.

“On behalf of the entire team at Hersheypark, we can’t wait to kick off our 114th season with familiar favorites and exciting additions like Candymonium,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager at Hersheypark, in a press release. “As we prepare to welcome guests back to our clean and green destination for family fun, we want them to know that their health and safety has been and always will be our top priority at Hersheypark.”

Hultquist said Hersheypark has implemented several new safety measures to create a safe environment for guests, based on current guidance for COVID-19 mitigation issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and other industry organizations.

The new safety guidelines are detailed at www.Hersheypark.com/safety and include:

Increased Cleaning & Sanitization: Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout the park.

Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout the park. Guest Reservations System: A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance.

A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance. Social Distancing: Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces.

Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces. Face Coverings & Temperature Screenings: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark .

All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering . Ride Protocols: Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary.

Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary. Enhanced Team Member Training: All team members will undergo increased training on new protocols.

For more information, hours and tickets, visit www.Hersheypark.com.