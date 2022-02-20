Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Sunday, February 20

The Department of Health reports nearly 1,400 new cases and 103 deaths related to coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 1,393 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,744,145.

There were 103 new deaths reported by the department. The statewide total of coronavirus-related deaths is 42,789.

In our area, Luzerne County reported the most new cases with 43. The county also added nine Covid-related deaths on Sunday.