Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Sunday, February 20

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 1,393 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,744,145.
There were 103 new deaths reported by the department. The statewide total of coronavirus-related deaths is 42,789.
In our area, Luzerne County reported the most new cases with 43. The county also added nine Covid-related deaths on Sunday.
Centre County recorded 38 new cases. Lackawanna County had 23. No new cases were reported in Snyder and Sullivan counties.