The Department of Health reports more than 4,200 new cases related to COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 4,277 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,742,752.

There were no new deaths reported by the department. The statewide total of deaths is 42,688.

In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, Luzerne County reported the most cases on Saturday with 93. Lackawanna County followed with 91.