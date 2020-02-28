What are the worst disease outbreaks in history?

The coronavirus is moving closer to a potential pandemic. How have humans dealt with the worst outbreaks of diseases?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The coronavirus continues to spread and there is fear it could reach pandemic levels. We wanted to see how it factors into human history of infectious diseases. What are some of the worst pandemics in the history of humanity?

Let’s start there.

A pandemic is defined by Merriam-Webster as “an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population.”

Generally, that means it touches all corners of the globe.

One of the worst in human history was the Bubonic Plague outbreak in the mid-1300's. Historians believe the plague started in a trade port in Sicily. Others take it back further and say it started in China and made its way through Crimea to the Mediterranean.

For several years, the plague spread across Asia and Europe, generally following trade routes. It killed anywhere from 25 million to 50 million people.

By the 1900's the world was put on alert from the Spanish Flu pandemic.

It started during the 1918 flu season and it’s estimated to have infected 500 million people across America, Europe and Asia. It is estimated to have killed roughly 50 million people.

By the latter part of the 20th century, we had the HIV/AIDS pandemic. It spread from the late 1970's and continues to this day. Around the world, the virus has infected more than 75 million people and killed roughly 32 million people. Scientists continue to work toward a vaccine.

By 2009, the United States was the outbreak point for Swine Flu It spread across the globe. The death toll is still being calculated, but scientists believe it killed anywhere from 150,000 to nearly 600,000 people.

Which brings us to the COVID-19 or the coronavirus. It continues to infect thousands and has killed thousands, but nowhere on the scale of any of these other diseases, yet.