Health experts share how daily walking can help you fight painful disease

The American Heart Association is using National Walking Day to raise awareness on Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as PAD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The first Wednesday in April is known as National Walking Day, a day the American Heart Association (AHA) uses to spread awareness of the benefits daily walking can have on your health.

This year, however, health experts also want to warn you of a condition called peripheral artery disease, more commonly known as PAD.

Doctor Antonio Gutierrez, a volunteer expert with the AHA, explained PAD occurs when you get blockages in your legs.

"People who have PAD, if they do experience symptoms, they will also get pain, burning and cramping in their calves and thighs when they walk," Gutierrez said. "Especially up on an incline."

The disease impacts more than 8 million Americans, which is why Gutierrez and the AHA are making an effort to get the word out and share how you can feel relief. Even if it may sound contradictory, Gutierrez said making walks a daily habit can actually help you deal with PAD.

"We want you to start off with whatever you can, whether it is a couple of minutes, five minutes, 10 minutes," Gutierrez said. "Walk until you feel the symptoms of discomfort, then go ahead and take a break for like 30 seconds and then go right back at it. Over time, you will probably build up to like 30 to 60 minutes, but what you will find is that your symptoms become less and less and you will be able to walk even further."

PAD tends to be more common in people 50 or older who have comorbidities such as diabetes and heart disease, or in those who smoke. Gutierrez encourages you to click here to read more about the disease or ask your doctor about it during your next appointment.