Tips to keep you safe while shoveling out from the winter storm

As we prepare for what looks to be the first big snowstorm of the season, Geisinger is reminding us to be safe while shoveling snow.

DANVILLE, Pa. — As we prepare for what looks to be the first big snowstorm of the season, Geisinger is reminding us to be safe while shoveling snow.

Big snowstorms like the one predicted this week can happen often here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. With that comes lots of shoveling. And with that, comes injuries.

"Shoveling snow is exercise. It is going to increase your heart rate and blood pressure. That being said, if you are starting to feel a little dizzy and lightheaded or like an elephant is sitting on your chest, you need to stop," said Deb Erdman, GMC Outreach Injury Prevention Trauma Coordinator.

Deb Erdman is the Injury Prevention Coordinator at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. She says the hospitals commonly see people for slips, trips and falls, along with back strains and heart attacks. Erdman recommends shoveling in short spurts.

"As soon as you see it start accumulating, it's not a bad idea to go outside and start shoveling because then when it's all over with it's not so much to do all at one time."

Wearing the right clothes is important when it comes to shoveling snow. Scarves and gloves are a must.

"Keeping cotton and silk next to your skin because that will wick perspiration and will keep you from getting too cold."

Many people are nervous to go to the emergency room because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But Erdman says it is very safe.

"Our emergency rooms are open, they are staffed. We will take care of you. You'll get just as much care as you would if this wasn't going on."