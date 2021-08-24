Telehealth: What works, what doesn't?

Telemedicine has become more popular, and some are calling it the wave of the future. So, what works and what doesn't? A local expert weighs in.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Health care professionals say telehealth became more popular than ever during the pandemic,

Patients who had never tried it before could talk with their doctors and specialists through their phones and computers, having virtual visits and getting prescriptions and help.

“During the pandemic, this became a lifeline for so many people, and it works so well that this is something we see as something that is here to stay, and happily so because it has just offered so much about what we can offer to people’s health," said Dr. Paul Simonelli of Geisinger Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

Doctors say telehealth has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year and a half and health care pros believe they have learned a lot about what works and why so many will continue to use it even when the health crisis eases.

“Somebody doesn’t have to take time off, arrange transportation, take time off from work. We can see them when needed, and that’s what people are appreciating," said Dr. Simonelli.

Dr. Simonelli says there have been a lot of technical advances when it comes to telehealth visits with tools that patients can use from home that send vital information to doctors. He believes those tools will make this kind of health care even more popular and useful.

“We have an electronic stethoscope we can use which, actually frankly, the hearing is better, so we can actually do the physical part of the examination. Tools are being developed to use at home.”