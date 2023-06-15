With the temperatures warming and activities transitioning outdoors, it's important to remember sunscreen.

While people of all ages should be lathering up, Pediatrician Dr. Cynthia Elsner, with UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics – Hummelstown, says sunscreen is especially important for children.

“Kids skin is more sensitive to the sun so it's important for you to do protection against it,” say Dr. Elsner, “one serious sunburn, you know could mean maybe the possibility of skin cancer later on in life.”

With all the different types of sunscreen, how do you know which to buy?

That it’s water and sweat resistant. That it’s at least SPF 30 That it provides protection against UVA and your UVB light.

While the US Food and Drug Administration doesn't usually recommend using sunscreen on infants under 6 months of age, there are still things you can do to protect babies.

“(Try) to get into some natural shade, or like out like an umbrella, or a pop-up tent,” said Dr. Elsner, “and then always put them in long sleeve, sunglasses and hats.”

If you children are old enough to wear sunscreen, don't skip the cloudy days.

"Even if it's cloudy out, (you) could actually get sunburn," said Dr. Elsner.